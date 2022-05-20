Dr. Jack Ramage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Ramage, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Ramage, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Wilmington Endoscopy Center1520 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 343-0447
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ramage diagnosed my pancreatic blockage as source of my symptoms that have been present for years. He performed an endoscopic procedure to avoid need for surgery that has enabled me to live and eat without fear. He has changed my life
About Dr. Jack Ramage, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1841263944
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramage accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramage has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramage.
