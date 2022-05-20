Overview

Dr. Jack Ramage, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ramage works at Novant Health Gastroenterology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.