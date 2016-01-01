Dr. Potts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Potts, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Potts, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
Locations
- 1 1313 E Osborn Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 274-5494
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jack Potts, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1245348812
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Potts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.