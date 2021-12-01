Overview

Dr. Jack Pines, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Pines works at Uro-Medix Inc in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hallandale Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.