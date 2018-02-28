See All Plastic Surgeons in Topeka, KS
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jack Peterson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.

Dr. Peterson works at Center For Plastic Surgery in Topeka, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Continental Medical Bldg
    631 SW Horne St, Topeka, KS 66606 (785) 234-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Stormont Vail Hospital
  University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 28, 2018
    I have done two surgeries with him after weight loss and LOVE my results!!!
    — Feb 28, 2018
    About Dr. Jack Peterson, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    40 years of experience
    English
    1508860487
    Education & Certifications

    Med College Wisc
    University Kansas Med Center
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Kansas State University
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Peterson works at Center For Plastic Surgery in Topeka, KS. View the full address on Dr. Peterson's profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

