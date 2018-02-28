Dr. Jack Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Peterson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
Locations
Continental Medical Bldg631 SW Horne St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 234-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Stormont Vail Hospital
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have done two surgeries with him after weight loss and LOVE my results!!!
About Dr. Jack Peterson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wisc
- University Kansas Med Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Kansas State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
