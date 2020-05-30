Dr. Jack Perrone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Perrone, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Perrone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Trinitas Ob/Gyn240 Williamson St Ste 503, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 282-2000Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Finally a doctor that listens to what I have to say and my concerns and gets to the problem and gives straight answers. I will definitely recommend
About Dr. Jack Perrone, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1033163365
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Perrone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perrone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perrone has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perrone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrone.
