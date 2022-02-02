See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Jack Obadia, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Jack Obadia, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Obadia works at Dr jack Obadia D.O. in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Gynecolgy Center of Phoenix
    2222 E Highland Ave Ste 225A, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 234-1700

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Augmentation
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Augmentation

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 02, 2022
    Te da mucha seguridad y confianza . Muy profesional.
    — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Jack Obadia, DO

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    32 years of experience
    English, French and Spanish
    1750398251
    Education & Certifications

    Allentown Genl Hosp
    Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Obadia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Obadia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Obadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Obadia works at Dr jack Obadia D.O. in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Obadia’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Obadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obadia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

