Overview

Dr. Jack Oats, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Oats works at OCLI Vision in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Stye and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.