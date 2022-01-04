Dr. Jack Oak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Oak, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Oak, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Oak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Suburban Surgical Associates555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 265, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-4644
-
2
St. Luke's Hospital232 S Woods Mill Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oak?
Great Dr. Great Guy!!!
About Dr. Jack Oak, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1326269648
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oak works at
Dr. Oak has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Oak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.