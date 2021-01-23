Dr. Jack Needham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Needham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Needham, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Needham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Needham works at
Locations
-
1
Hendrick Clinic - General Surgery1924 Pine St Ste 501, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Needham?
I had my gallbladder removed yesterday and it went seamlessly. An incredible and nice professional. His nurses and anesthesiologists were also great. Would recommend.
About Dr. Jack Needham, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1770782369
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Needham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Needham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Needham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Needham works at
Dr. Needham has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Needham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Needham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Needham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Needham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Needham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.