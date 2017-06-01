Dr. Jack Mullins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Mullins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Mullins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Oklahoma
Dr. Mullins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Center3337 Plainview St Ste 8, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 941-6083
-
2
Chi St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center4600 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 948-7068
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullins?
You will not find a doctor with a better bed side mannerl He doesn't get excited and he is very calming. He is completely professional and you get a feeling that he is very knowledgeable in the cardiology field. He is willing to answer all of your questions. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jack Mullins, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1972535805
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Texas
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullins works at
Dr. Mullins has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mullins speaks Chinese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.