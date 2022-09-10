Overview

Dr. Jack Mercke, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Marietta, GA. They graduated from University of Louisville School of Dentistry - DMD.



Dr. Mercke works at Olde Mill Family Dental in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.