Dr. Jack McCallie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. McCallie works at Beacon Health Alliance in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.