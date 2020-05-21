Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Mann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Mann, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERUGIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
Maiden Lane Medical, PLLC Heart Lung in Bayside, NY4223 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste 105, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 225-5106
Long Island Care Center Inc14461 38th Ave, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 939-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mann, How do you define a Doctor who you blindly entrust your life to? Indescribable! So.......passionate, Arrogant, Cocky but Brilliant and Confident! I hear from the office staff that he is running around with a cape on his back. Superman, perhaps ?!??? Of course! Mine and many others Pulmonary Superhero! The first face I see every morning when I am hospitalized; Doctor Mann’s; following and guiding my care and health. Doctor Mann and many other Doctors - did not sign up to Lose patients to this devastating virus - COVID19 ! When you have time; don’t just clap; ..... send a Thanks to Dr. Mann- he is truly “The Mann”! Annette Roque Proud Patient of Doctor Mann
About Dr. Jack Mann, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1376542217
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PERUGIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
