Dr. Jack Lunderman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.



They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.