Dr. Jack Ludmir, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Ludmir, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Ludmir works at
Locations
Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jack Ludmir, MD
- Obstetrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1124058227
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ludmir accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ludmir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ludmir works at
