Dr. Jack Loupe, MD
Dr. Jack Loupe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.
Jack F Loupe MD8595 Picardy Ave Ste 210, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 763-4822
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Kindest, most caring doctor in all of Baton Rouge, LA and surrounding area
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 65 years of experience
- English
- 1811996192
- Tulane U-Charity Hosp
- Charity Hospital
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Loupe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loupe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Loupe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loupe.
