Dr. Jack Long, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Long, MD is an Urology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Georgetown Hospital.
Dr. Long works at
Locations
Urology Austin1900 Scenic Dr Ste 1114, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 503-4990
Urology Austin16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 111 Bldg A, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 503-4991Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Long for many years . Always taken great care of me. I trust him with my life so I give him 5+.
About Dr. Jack Long, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1376534917
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins University
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Long speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
