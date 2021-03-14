See All Urologists in Georgetown, TX
Dr. Jack Long, MD

Urology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jack Long, MD is an Urology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Georgetown Hospital.

Dr. Long works at Urology Austin in Georgetown, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Austin
    1900 Scenic Dr Ste 1114, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-4990
  2. 2
    Urology Austin
    16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 111 Bldg A, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-4991
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's Georgetown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hypogonadism

Treatment frequency



Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Jack Long, MD

    Urology
    • Urology
    Specialties
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1376534917
    • 1376534917
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Hopkins University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health and Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Urology
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Long has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Long accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Long has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

