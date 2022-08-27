Dr. Jack Lichtenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichtenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Lichtenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Lichtenstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Lichtenstein works at
Locations
-
1
Jack R Lichtenstein LLC205 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 263-6910
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lichtenstein?
Dr. Lichtenstein got my RA under control after my very first visit. He is a very kind and caring doctor.
About Dr. Jack Lichtenstein, MD
- Rheumatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1609844224
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lichtenstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lichtenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lichtenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lichtenstein works at
Dr. Lichtenstein has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lichtenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichtenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichtenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.