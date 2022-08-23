Dr. Jack Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Lewis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Locations
USMD Mansfield Urology Clinic252 Matlock Rd Ste 248, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 778-4160
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We presented with a very scary situation with my daughter. Dr Lewis and his nurse Katie have an excellent bedside manner and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend them.
About Dr. Jack Lewis, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1396706487
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
