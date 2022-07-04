Overview

Dr. Jack Leong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Humboldt Park Health.



Dr. Leong works at Cicero Prompt Care in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.