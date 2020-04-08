Dr. Jack Laurie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laurie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Laurie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Laurie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They completed their residency with Kaiser Hosp
Dr. Laurie works at
Locations
Riverside Medical Clinic - Pediatric6405 Day St # C800, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 364-5379Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Laurie was the Pediatrician for all 3 of my children, he was a great Doctor for all of them. He is calm and rationale during times of stress and fear. @ of my children had severe asthma as kids and are now done with it as adults. Wonderful care by Dr Laurie.
About Dr. Jack Laurie, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1063496545
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Hosp
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laurie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laurie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Laurie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laurie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laurie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laurie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.