Dr. Jack Lam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Lam, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Dr. Lam works at
Locations
Carolina pain Consultants4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-3034
Carolina Pain & Spine110 Capcom Ave Ste 200, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 229-4046Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Rex Pain Management Center3633 Harden Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions
Carolina pain Consultants3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 954-3486
WakeMed Cary Interventional and Diagnostic Spine C1900 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 350-1885Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rex Pain Management Center3050 Duraleigh Rd Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (984) 215-6950Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lam is the first doctor who didn't just throw pills at me and genuinely wanted to help. I am a stage 3 triple positive breast cancer survivor who takes Letrozole. Causes tons of pain in my legs. I've been on paid meds for years for the pain, and have been itching to get off the dumb things for a while now. With Dr. Lam's expert advice, I am now taking Hemp Oil and it's working really well. I am finally able to stop taking the opiates! If you are looking for a pain doctor who genuinely wants to help you become pain free, I recommend him with all my body and soul. He is fantastic!
About Dr. Jack Lam, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1578721395
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Pain Management
- Anesthesiology
- General Surgery
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
