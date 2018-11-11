Overview

Dr. Jack Kravitz, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Kravitz works at Sleep Disorders At Northwest Medical Center in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.