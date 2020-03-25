See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Jack Kraft, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jack Kraft, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jack Kraft, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Kraft works at Med 7 Urgent Care Center in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Obai Abdullah, MD
Dr. Obai Abdullah, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Nazma Begum, MD
Dr. Nazma Begum, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Namrita Gogia, MD
Dr. Namrita Gogia, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Med7 Urgent Care Center
    4156 Manzanita Ave Ste 100, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 483-5400
  2. 2
    Med7 Urgent Care Center
    701 Sunrise Ave, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 772-6337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cellulitis
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Cellulitis
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kraft?

    Mar 25, 2020
    One of the best and Cooperative doctors explained everything in laymans terms to me highly recommended. I was greatly surprised at 20 lb. I need to know big words he would break it down to me I'm thankful for that man. And he was honest and truthful about my situation. You can't ask anything mor from a Dr. If I could I give that man 6 stars out of 5.
    MR. WILLIAM TIMMS — Mar 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jack Kraft, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jack Kraft, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kraft to family and friends

    Dr. Kraft's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kraft

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jack Kraft, MD.

    About Dr. Jack Kraft, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538102116
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kraft has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kraft accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kraft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraft. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jack Kraft, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.