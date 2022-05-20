Dr. Jack Kanarek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanarek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Kanarek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Kanarek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Raphael Reiss A Physician PC6905 YELLOWSTONE BLVD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 263-5400
-
2
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jack was doing his rounds at Katz Women's Hospital when my contractions and urge to push came in so he was the doctor who delivered my baby. His energy and great sense of humor was really nice. He brighten our spirits up and made us feel like we were in good hands. I wanted to be sure I shared this because I know how important it is to have a good doctor to help you through delivery and this man was definitely great!
About Dr. Jack Kanarek, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1962474502
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanarek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanarek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanarek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanarek has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanarek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanarek speaks French.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanarek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanarek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanarek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanarek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.