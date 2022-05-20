Overview

Dr. Jack Kanarek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kanarek works at Reiss Kanarek & Charnes Mds in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.