Overview

Dr. Jack Jensen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.



Dr. Jensen works at Athletic Orthopedics & Knee Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.