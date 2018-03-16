See All Dermatologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Jack Jawitz, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jack Jawitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Jawitz works at All Florida Podiatry in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL and Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin and Erythema Multiforme along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    All Florida Podiatry PA
    5760 10th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
    Brooks Management Inc
    2919 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205
    3909 Galen Ct, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Erythema Multiforme
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rash
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Bedsores
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Pemphigoid
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ringworm
Scabies
Shingles
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 16, 2018
    The best around Dr. The staff are also excellent.
    Jim — Mar 16, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jack Jawitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316934714
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Jawitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jawitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jawitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jawitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jawitz has seen patients for Dry Skin and Erythema Multiforme, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jawitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jawitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jawitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jawitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jawitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

