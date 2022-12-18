See All Neurosurgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jack Jallo, PHD

Neurosurgery
5 (541)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jack Jallo, PHD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Jallo works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain

Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 541 ratings
Patient Ratings (541)
5 Star
(463)
4 Star
(50)
3 Star
(11)
2 Star
(6)
1 Star
(11)
Dec 18, 2022
Dr. Jallo and his team were nothing but professional from beginning to end. I worked with him for years to try to avoid surgery but the day came that I finally needed it. It was so efficient. The hospital stay was brief and so was my pain. The surgery went exactly according to plan. There was surely some pain in the days following the surgery but nothing I couldn’t manage. I was off of pain pills within 2 weeks post op. I had most mobility back in weeks 3-4. I just had my 6 weeks check up and have been released with no restrictions. I feel better than ever and am excited to live my life pain and restriction free!
Joseph Gentile — Dec 18, 2022
About Dr. Jack Jallo, PHD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • 1720076706
Education & Certifications

  • Temple University Hospital
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jack Jallo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jallo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jallo has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

541 patients have reviewed Dr. Jallo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jallo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

