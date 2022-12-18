Overview

Dr. Jack Jallo, PHD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Jallo works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

