Dr. Jack Jallo, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jack Jallo, PHD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Jallo works at
Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jallo and his team were nothing but professional from beginning to end. I worked with him for years to try to avoid surgery but the day came that I finally needed it. It was so efficient. The hospital stay was brief and so was my pain. The surgery went exactly according to plan. There was surely some pain in the days following the surgery but nothing I couldn’t manage. I was off of pain pills within 2 weeks post op. I had most mobility back in weeks 3-4. I just had my 6 weeks check up and have been released with no restrictions. I feel better than ever and am excited to live my life pain and restriction free!
About Dr. Jack Jallo, PHD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jallo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jallo has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
541 patients have reviewed Dr. Jallo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.