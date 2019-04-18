See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Jack Inge Jr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jack Inge Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Inge Jr works at Mid-Carolina OB/GYN in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilkerson Obgyn
    4414 Lake Boone Trl Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 781-5510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Newborn Metabolic Screening
STD Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Newborn Metabolic Screening
STD Screening

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 18, 2019
    45 year old female, DaVinci Robotic Hysterectomy removing all but ovaries with Dr. Inge 3/4/2019 and I couldn't be more pleased. I told him at my 2.5wpo appointment that he had given me a new lease on life and he certainly has. From the very first appointment, I received excellent patient care from all aspects at Mid Carolina including Billing, Front Desk, Nursing and especially Dr. Inge. I truly cannot praise Dr. Inge enough. He makes his patient a priority during an appointment giving them
    — Apr 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jack Inge Jr, MD
    About Dr. Jack Inge Jr, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992796361
    Education & Certifications

    • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Inge Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inge Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Inge Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Inge Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Inge Jr works at Mid-Carolina OB/GYN in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Inge Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Inge Jr has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inge Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Inge Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inge Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inge Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inge Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

