Dr. Jack Husney, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jack Husney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Husney works at David Joseph Pinhas MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David Joseph Pinhas MD PC
    2118 Coney Island Ave Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 872-5270
  2. 2
    1797 Pitkin Ave Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 367-2555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Screening Colonoscopy
Impedance Testing
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Screening Colonoscopy
Impedance Testing

Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Jack Husney, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1073856720
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Husney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Husney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Husney works at David Joseph Pinhas MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Husney’s profile.

Dr. Husney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husney.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

