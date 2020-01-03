Dr. Jack Hsiao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsiao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Hsiao, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Hsiao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Locations
Sharp Rees Stealy Clinics Laboratory - Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 499-2702Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hsiao performed my scheduled cesarean in June 2019 and I couldn’t be happier. My doctor had gone on leave the week before so I hadn’t met Dr. Hsiao before the day of surgery. I was so nervous as i had never had major surgery before but he and the team made me feel so comfortable and kept me distracted. I can’t recommend him enough!
About Dr. Jack Hsiao, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Minnan
- 1477633287
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsiao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsiao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsiao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsiao works at
Dr. Hsiao speaks Chinese and Minnan.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsiao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsiao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsiao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsiao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.