Dr. Jack Hou, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Hou, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
Locations
Sassan Keshavarzi MD Inc.2701 Chester Ave Ste 102, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 637-8680
Adventist Health Bakersfield2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-3000
Kingman Hospital Inc.1739 E Beverly Ave Ste 200, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 681-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have recurrent urinary tract infections for years that my family doctor didn’t do anything about. Finally she sends me to see Dr Hou. Dr Hou is very kind and take his time to explain things to me. He explained to me the testings needed. I went through the procedures and was diagnosed with bladder cancer which he caught early and had surgery. I have been cancer free since. I am so glad Dr Hou is in Kingman.
About Dr. Jack Hou, MD
- Urology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hou works at
Dr. Hou has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hou speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hou. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hou.
