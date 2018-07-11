Overview

Dr. Jack Hou, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.



Dr. Hou works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Kingman, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.