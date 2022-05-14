Dr. Jack Hensel Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hensel Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Hensel Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Hensel Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hensel Jr works at
Locations
Lowcountry Plastic Surgery Center1205 Two Island Ct Unit 203, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 493-4498Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Katie B is awesome! So kind, caring and understanding. Compassionate and professional. I loved her!!!
About Dr. Jack Hensel Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1750374351
Education & Certifications
- Nashville Plastic Surgery|Summa Health Systems Hospital
- AKRON GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hensel Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hensel Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hensel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensel Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensel Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hensel Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.