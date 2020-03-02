Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Henry, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Henry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Henry works at
Locations
Umctx-ttp Orthopedics3601 4th St 9436, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-1704
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was very fortunate to have Dr Henry as my physician to diagnose my sports injury while playing the sports I love. He skills and surgical procedure allowed me to resume all my sports activities to my fullest potential. Great bedside manners and gave me confidence to push myself post surgery for a fast and full recovery.
About Dr. Jack Henry, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1023080652
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.