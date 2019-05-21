Dr. Jack Havdala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havdala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Havdala, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Havdala, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jonesboro, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Bernards Medical Center.
Locations
St. Bernards Heart & Vascular201 E OAK AVE, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Directions (870) 935-6729
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Bernards Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Havdala is a great surgeon. He changed out my aortic value. I didn’t have any complaints and he kept my wife very well informed during my surgery. I would recommend Dr Havdala to anyone with Heart issues.
About Dr. Jack Havdala, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Fairview University Med Center
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Havdala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Havdala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Havdala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Havdala has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Havdala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Havdala speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Havdala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havdala.
