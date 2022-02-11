See All Podiatric Surgeons in Manteca, CA
Dr. Jack Harvey, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jack Harvey, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.

Dr. Harvey works at Dr. Jack Andrew Harvey DPM Inc in Manteca, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Jack Andrew Harvey DPM Inc
    1234 E North St Ste 106, Manteca, CA 95336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 823-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Manteca

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Claw Toe
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Digital Deformities of the Feet
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Infections
Foot Injuries
Foot Pain
Foot Wounds
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fungal Nail Infection
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Nerve Diseases
Neuromas
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Toe Fractures
Toe Injuries
Toe Sprain
Toe Wounds
Wound Care and Management
    • Aetna
    • All Care Insurance Services
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Plan of San Joaquin
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 11, 2022
    great doc
    PLES G Due — Feb 11, 2022
    About Dr. Jack Harvey, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1033475678
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Permanente Hosp
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Harvey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harvey works at Dr. Jack Andrew Harvey DPM Inc in Manteca, CA. View the full address on Dr. Harvey’s profile.

    Dr. Harvey has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

