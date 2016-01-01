See All Vascular Surgeons in Madisonville, KY
Vascular Surgery
Dr. Jack Hamman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Madisonville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.

Dr. Hamman works at Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine in Madisonville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery
    800 HOSPITAL DR, Madisonville, KY 42431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 326-3800

  • Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville

Lymphedema
Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Lymphedema
Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease

Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    • Vascular Surgery
    • 66 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033215017
    • Va Med Ctr
    • City Memphis Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Dr. Jack Hamman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamman works at Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine in Madisonville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Hamman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

