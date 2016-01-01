Dr. Jack Hamman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Hamman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Hamman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Madisonville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
Dr. Hamman works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery800 HOSPITAL DR, Madisonville, KY 42431 Directions (270) 326-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamman?
About Dr. Jack Hamman, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 66 years of experience
- English
- 1033215017
Education & Certifications
- Va Med Ctr
- City Memphis Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.