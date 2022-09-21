Dr. Grinnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jack Grinnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Grinnan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Grinnan works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Urology Spcs19841 N 27th Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 582-6420
-
2
Arizona Urology Specialist, PLLC5058 E Southern Ave Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 834-4188
-
3
Richard L. Merkley MD PC2530 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 834-4188
-
4
Banner Baywood Medical Center6644 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 321-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grinnan?
I've only seen him once so far, but it was the best doctor-patient visit I've had in my 56 years so far. He seemed to really care and take the time to make sure all my questions were answered. Willing to discuss all my options for treatment. I wish he could be my primary too.
About Dr. Jack Grinnan, MD
- Urology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1487090288
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grinnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grinnan works at
Dr. Grinnan has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grinnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grinnan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grinnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grinnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grinnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.