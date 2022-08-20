Dr. Jack Griffith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Griffith, DO
Overview
Dr. Jack Griffith, DO is a Dermatologist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Griffith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alta Dermatology Medical Group7365 Carnelian St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 948-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffith?
Dr. Griffith is kind and attentive. He took time with me and answered all my questions. I highly recommend him if you need a dermatologist.
About Dr. Jack Griffith, DO
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1407884315
Education & Certifications
- Arrowhead Reg Med Ctr
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
- University of California Riverside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith works at
Dr. Griffith has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.