Dr. Jack Greiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Greiner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Locations
Charles River Eye Associates955 Main St Ste 307, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 729-3008
Andover Eye Associates138 Haverhill St Ste 104, Andover, MA 01810 Directions (978) 475-0705
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, diagnosed my problem and helped me so much. He does like to talk, but it just shows he is a caring doctor, he definitely is not pushing patients in an out. He is a tru doctor.
About Dr. Jack Greiner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greiner has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Blepharitis and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greiner speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Greiner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.