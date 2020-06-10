See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Jack Greer, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
3 (58)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jack Greer, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Dr. Greer works at Chattanooga Ear, Nose & Throat Associates PC in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Chattanooga Ear Nose & Throat Assoc. PC
    901 Riverfront Pkwy Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37402 (423) 698-8981
    Chattanooga Ear Nose & Throat
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E588, Chattanooga, TN 37404 (423) 698-8981

  CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Postnasal Drip
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Postnasal Drip
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis

Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Jun 10, 2020
    Dr. Greer is the best ENT doctor. He has great bedside manner. Dr. Greer explains everything to you and makes sure he answers all of your questions. He is very kind and professional and I highly recommend him.
    Leslie B. — Jun 10, 2020
    About Dr. Jack Greer, MD

    Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    30 years of experience
    English
    1609875467
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Tn College Of Med
    Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Jack Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greer works at Chattanooga Ear, Nose & Throat Associates PC in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Greer’s profile.

    Dr. Greer has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

