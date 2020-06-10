Dr. Jack Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Greer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Greer, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Greer works at
Locations
Chattanooga Ear Nose & Throat Assoc. PC901 Riverfront Pkwy Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Directions (423) 698-8981
Chattanooga Ear Nose & Throat725 Glenwood Dr Ste E588, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-8981
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greer is the best ENT doctor. He has great bedside manner. Dr. Greer explains everything to you and makes sure he answers all of your questions. He is very kind and professional and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jack Greer, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1609875467
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greer has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.
