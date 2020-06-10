Overview

Dr. Jack Greer, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Greer works at Chattanooga Ear, Nose & Throat Associates PC in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.