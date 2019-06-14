Overview

Dr. Jack Greenwood, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Greenwood works at DAN M KASS, MD in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Vertigo and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.