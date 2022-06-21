Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Gray, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Gray, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Gray works at
Locations
Family Wellness Center of Norman2760 Washington Dr Ste 110, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 360-2827
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gray?
Dr. Gray is an OUTSTANDING psychiatrist. Dr. Gray allocates adequate time with each patient. Many psychiatrist only spend a few minutes with patients following the initial consultation. Dr. Gray schedules time to discuss medications, treatment progress, and unlike many psychiatrist, he wants to discuss any current problems your facing. It is the best experience I have ever had with a psychiatrist. He is also extremely knowledgeable about psychiatric medicine, and has led the testing and research program for new medications before they even have a name.
About Dr. Jack Gray, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1295708519
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.