Dr. Jack Goldstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Goldstein, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics400 Massasoit Ave Ste 200, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 383-7753Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had hand surgery from. Dr. Goldstein. He is the best. Top. Doctor around. Nice and great to deal with A-11111
About Dr. Jack Goldstein, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1245233261
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Memorial Hospital
- Rutgers University
- St Vincents Medical Center
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- University Of California, Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldstein speaks Portuguese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.