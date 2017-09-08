Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Goldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Goldman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Locations
South Sound Surgery Pllc101 2nd St NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions (253) 833-3650
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient with Dr. Goldman since he acquired the practice from my previous doctor 40+ years ago. He is experienced, knowledgeable, friendly and pleasant. His staff has always been pleasant to deal with. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jack Goldman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
