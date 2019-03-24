Dr. Jack Gindi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gindi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Gindi, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Gindi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Agoura Hills, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Jack M. Gindi MD29525 Canwood St Ste 209, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (818) 865-7974
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Unfortunately, I am a professional “patient”. Dr Gindi is far and away the best, most educated, caring and on top of things Dr. I have been associated with and I have had plenty of great ones. If you are TRULY looking for direction and preventative care... he is your guy!
About Dr. Jack Gindi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico Hospital
- University Of New Mexico Hospital
- University Of California
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gindi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gindi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gindi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gindi.
