Overview

Dr. Jack Gindi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Agoura Hills, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Gindi works at Jack M. Gindi MD in Agoura Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jack M. Gindi MD
    29525 Canwood St Ste 209, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 865-7974

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening
HIV Screening
Thyroid Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening
HIV Screening

Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Gindi?

Mar 24, 2019
Unfortunately, I am a professional “patient”. Dr Gindi is far and away the best, most educated, caring and on top of things Dr. I have been associated with and I have had plenty of great ones. If you are TRULY looking for direction and preventative care... he is your guy!
— Mar 24, 2019
About Dr. Jack Gindi, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518048255
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of New Mexico Hospital
Internship
  • University Of New Mexico Hospital
Medical Education
  • University Of California
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jack Gindi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gindi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gindi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gindi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gindi works at Jack M. Gindi MD in Agoura Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gindi’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gindi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gindi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gindi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gindi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

