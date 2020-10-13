Overview

Dr. Jack Geffken, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Geffken works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bethpage in Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.