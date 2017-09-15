Overview

Dr. Jack Freimann Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Freimann Jr works at The Oncology Institute of Hope & Innovation in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.