Dr. Jack Freimann Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Freimann Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Freimann Jr works at
Locations
The Oncology Institute of Hope & Innovation8135 Painter Ave Ste 103, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-6888
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freimann is an awesome doctor. He was my mother's doctor from 1998 - 2001. Unfortunately she passed away from cancer in 2001. During that time he was very personable and kind and he really made her feel like he genuinely cared for her well-being. I am very grateful that he was the doctor that was there for my mother (Stephanie Alvarez) during her final days. Thank You Dr. Freimann!
About Dr. Jack Freimann Jr, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1306953021
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freimann Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freimann Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freimann Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freimann Jr works at
Dr. Freimann Jr has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freimann Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freimann Jr speaks Armenian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Freimann Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freimann Jr.
