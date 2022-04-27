See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Jack Florin, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3 (41)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jack Florin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Florin works at Fullerton Neurology and Headache in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Fullerton Neurology and Headache Center
    100 Laguna Rd Ste 208, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 738-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Essential Tremor
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Essential Tremor
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Without Neurofibrillary Tangles Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Familial Infantile Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Strokes Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Early-Onset Alzheimer Disease With Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Apr 27, 2022
    I really respect Dr. Jack Florin‘s opinion he was my doctor diagnosed me with my condition that took over a year for other drs to figure out what it was and is always helpful his office is very clean and staff is very professional and friendly they go above and beyond. I highly recommend going to Dr. Jack Florin if you have a neurological condition he’s very professional and always willing to listen to what you have to say to provide suggestions for a better treatment and care. Janette is the best I’ve had to work with her multiple times btwn my insurance company and my medical group when it comes to getting Btx injections for my neurological condition they make it rather difficult to be approved but Janette is on top of it and always is helpful in getting it the medication approved on time before my next appointment. When I had to switch neurologist bc Dr. Florin was no longer contracted with my medical group I was beyond thrilled to find out he was under my insurance again! Ty
    Apr 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jack Florin, MD
    About Dr. Jack Florin, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College Of Med
    • Mt Zion Med Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Florin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Florin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Florin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Florin works at Fullerton Neurology and Headache in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Florin’s profile.

    Dr. Florin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Florin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Florin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Florin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Florin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

