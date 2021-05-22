See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Greenwood, IN
Dr. Jack Farr II, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jack Farr II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital South and Orthoindy Hospital.

Dr. Farr II works at OrthoIndy and OrthoIndy Hospital in Greenwood, IN with other offices in Brownsburg, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Indiana Orthopedic Hospital S
    1260 Innovation Pkwy Ste 100, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 884-5200
    OrthoIndy West
    7950 Ortho Ln, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 268-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Community Hospital South
  • Orthoindy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Internal Derangement of Knee
Runner's Knee
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Internal Derangement of Knee
Runner's Knee
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarticular Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trochlear Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    May 22, 2021
    Dr. Farr performed partial knee replacement on both my knees and an ACL graft repair on my left knee. He listened to my history of playing sports and staying active, ensuring the ACL repair would give me a knee I can depend on even though I was in my 50s at the time. A close friend younger than me who had an ACL tear and meniscus damage only had her knee scoped by her Columbus surgeon and she's in just as much pain now as before her surgery. I can ride my bike 20 miles and stay fit now. I trust Dr. Farr and am so thankful to have found him back in 2011. He's retiring in two years so if you need surgery, go see him now! His office is run beautifully and efficiently and his staff is wonderful. I like that Dr. Farr didn't suggest a full knee operation for either knee because even I could see in x-rays I still had good spacing on the outside of both joints. I didn't want more surgery than I needed. Dr. Farr is the best!! Trust him; you'll be glad you did!!
    About Dr. Jack Farr II, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396797346
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Indiana University Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Rose Hulman Institute Of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Farr II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farr II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farr II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farr II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Farr II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farr II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farr II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farr II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

